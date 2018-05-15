Jazz meets gospel with Good Noise Vancouver Gospel Choir

Good Noise Vancouver Gospel Choir explores the intersection of two historic genres in the final concert of their 2017–2018 season.

Jazz Meets Gospel runs June 2 at 3 and 8 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, 690 Burrard St. in Vancouver.

The high-octane 90-voice choir is joined by free-wheeling instrumentalist Daniel Lapp and the dulcet-yet-mighty voices of Holy Cross High School’s ViBE Senior Choir.

“At Good Noise concerts, we aim to explore music’s multidimensionality. For this upcoming finale, we were inspired by jazz and gospel music’s shared roots in improvisation — and crafted a program to traverse the past century of spontaneous music-making,” said Langley’s Gail Suderman, who is artistic director of Good Noise.

“From swing-influenced gospel arrangements to soaring spirituals, from Latin jazz to Duke Ellington’s sacred music, this will be an in-depth adventure into two influential genres inextricably connected to socio-cultural histories.”

Jazz Meets Gospel’s full program includes the high-energy song Revelation by the Yellowjackets, before hitting more soulful notes with Walk With Me Lord and When the Saints Go Marching In (both in new arrangements by Suderman herself). Also of note is the 60’s civil rights anthem I Wish I Knew How it Would Feel to Be Free, performed by Good Noise soloist Syllona Kanu in tribute to Nina Simone.

Guest artist Lapp is a trumpet player, singer, composer, producer and teacher. He serves as the artistic director of the Chwyl Family School of Contemporary Music at Victoria Conservatory of Music, and director of the BC Fiddle Orchestra. Lapp was one of six fiddlers featured in the 2010 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies in Vancouver, and has appeared as a soloist with the CBC Orchestra and Vancouver Symphony.

The ViBE Senior Choir received top recognition for two consecutive years at the Kiwanis Fraser Valley International Music Festival Awards in 2016 and 2017. Comprised of 55 students between the ages of 15 to 18, the choir is a dedicated group committed to twice-weekly practices. A portion of the proceeds from Jazz Meets Gospel will go towards ViBE and Good Noise’s VIP Young Artist Program, which supports high school students in music education programs.

Accompanying Good Noise, Lapp, and ViBE will be band members Michael Kalanj (Hammond B3), Laurence Mollerup (bass), Elliot Polsky (drums), Ingrid Stitt (alto and soprano saxophones) and Suderman (piano and vocals).

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students and seniors and $10 for children 12 and under. Order online at brownpapertickets.com or call 1-800-838-3006. For more info, visit goodnoisevgc.com.

