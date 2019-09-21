Jazz duo to swing into Falkland Community Hall

Blue Moon Marquee are back in the valley for a live performance on Thursday, Sept. 26

A lively swing jazz act is coming back to the North Okanagan after touring around the world.

Blue Moon Marquee will play the Falkland Community Hall Thursday, Sept. 26. The wooden dance hall is almost a century old, and a bigger venue than their previous performances in the area – fitting for a group that has itself grown larger in renown since its last visit.

The jazz duo has been all over North America and Europe since they last stopped by in the Okanagan. Most recently they claimed a seat in Memphis at the Blues Foundation International Blues Challenge, representing Washington to rave reviews.

The event will be decidedly dance-friendly, and lovers of the two-step, lindy hop and the west coast swing will have the right sounds to carry their feet on the dance floor.

The event is also in celebration of the group’s latest album, Bare Knuckles and Brawn. Copies of the album will be available at the show.

Blue Moon Marquee consists of the huge, gritty voice of A. W. Cardinal who knows how to command the attention of a bar room with all the electric jazz blues you could ask for. Alongside him is Badlands Jass Colette, a one woman rhythm machine ripping stand up bass with almost a full kits worth of percussion at her feet, cooing sultry and ominous cabaret and hokum originals.

The group is known for its fast-paced and ferocious – yet euphoric, dark and honest – live sets, playing almost exclusively original songs with a sound straight out of a 20s southern swing-and-jive dance hall.

Blue Moon Marquee have teamed up with No Nap records to provide a bar in the hall at 5706 Highway 97, with drink proceeds going back to the community.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with music to follow shortly after and wrapping up by 10 p.m. The show is for all ages and ticket prices are by donation, with a suggested price of $12. They can be picked up at Okanagan Market Place (Falkland), Cheek to Cheek Dance Studio, Expressions of Time book store and Teassential Specialty Teas (Vernon). It will be suggested $15 at the door, and $10 for students or anyone in need.

Tickets can also be purchased by emailing no.nap.records@gmail.com

Brendan Shykora