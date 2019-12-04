Jauz to bring bass house beats to Kelowna

Big-name bass house DJ, Jauz, has announced he will be bringing his beats to Kelowna as part of his Dangerous Waters Tour.
Jauz has created a name for himself in the world of electronic dance music, combining heavy bass cuts from the ’80s and 90s with genres of pop and hip-hop.
The Mill Valley, California native has shared the stage with the likes of Skrillex, Diplo, Tiesto and many other big names in the EDM scene.
Jauz, along with French dubstep producer Habstrakt, will drop their sets on Friday, Jan. 24 at Sapphire Nightclub.
Tickets for the show start at $45 and are available for purchase on Ticket Web.
