Jason Momoa says production wrapped up on Vancouver Island-filmed See

Aquaman star Jason Momoa says he’s done production on See, an upcoming television series filmed in the Campbell River area.

“And that’s a wrap for this year on See,” the actor said in an Instagram post Sunday.

Momoa stars in the series, which has been described as an “an epic, world-building drama set in the future.”

He’s been spotted around Campbell River in recent weeks.

In the Instagram post on Sunday, Momoa announced that he’s launching a YouTube channel as part of a press tour for Aquaman, a film that’s set to appear in theatres on Dec. 21.

“We’re starting in China, and then I’ll be in London – and some really big surprises – in New York, and then we go to L.A., Manila, Australia and then we end in Hawaii,” he said. “There’s just so many cool moments that I want to share.”

Momoa is best known for his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones.

