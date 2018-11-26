Jason Momoa says production wrapped up on Vancouver Island-filmed See

Aquaman star Jason Momoa says he’s done production on See, an upcoming television series filmed in the Campbell River area.
“And that’s a wrap for this year on See,” the actor said in an Instagram post Sunday.
Momoa stars in the series, which has been described as an “an epic, world-building drama set in the future.”
He’s been spotted around Campbell River in recent weeks.
In the Instagram post on Sunday, Momoa announced that he’s launching a YouTube channel as part of a press tour for Aquaman, a film that’s set to appear in theatres on Dec. 21.
Momoa is best known for his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones.
@davidgordonkochdavid.koch@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter