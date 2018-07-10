Japanese folk dance ballet lessons to grace Smithers

Helen Price coming from Japan to teach three days of classical ballet and Japanese folk dances.

Coming to Smithers all the way from Japan, Helen Price will be teaching (with local, Monica Kapelar) three days of master classes July 27-29 in classical ballet and traditional Japanese folk dances.

Helen Price, who is a graduate of the National Ballet of Canada School, danced and choreographed in New York, Europe and Toronto before moving to Japan. There she open her own dance studio and hosts the Yokohama Ballet Intensive (featuring world renown dancers and instructors).

Since moving to Japan 30 years ago, Helen has participated in the Obon festivals (mid-summer in Japan brings the Obon holidays, when, it is believed, the spirits of the dead come back to visit). Each neighbourhood holds a folk dance festival called Bon Odori to welcome the spirits. Master class is Saturday, July 28 at 2 p.m.

Although the ballet master classes are for dance students with a solid foundation in ballet, the Japanese folk dances are open to the public Saturday, July 28 from 2-3 p.m.

For more information and to register contact Monica Kapelar at mcatorc@gmail.com.

–Submitted article.