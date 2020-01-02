January’s 1st Tuesday Fundraiser to help Comox Valley woman

The next 1st Tuesday Fundraiser sponsored by the Mex Pub will be on Jan. 7, hosted by Coast to Coast, with guest performers Kel Kelly and Tina Filipinno. The proceeds from the admission donations will benefit the Lani Alton Society.

The next 1st Tuesday Fundraiser sponsored by the Mex Pub (1001 Ryan Rd., Courtenay) will be on Jan. 7, hosted by Coast to Coast, with guest performers Kel Kelly and Tina Filipinno. The proceeds from the admission donations will benefit the Lani Alton Society.

Many people know the smiling face of Lani Alton – she is a shining light in our community. While living independently for a number of years now, the funding she receives for her support does not include some very essential services.

Though Lani is confined to a wheelchair for her waking hours, and suffers from the muscle stress and spasticity of cerebral palsy, she does not receive adequate funding for health services she needs, such as chiropractic, massage therapy, physiotherapy and counselling.

Funds for these services are generated by a small group of volunteers who form the board of the Lani Alton Society, whose primary purpose is to assure that Lani gets the care that she needs and deserves.

Kel Kelly and Tina Filipinno are a duo known for their long history of community activism and involvement. Tina is renowned for her ongoing work with the Letzsing Community Choirs. Tina’s three choirs, comprised of many people who have been afraid to sing in the past, now have more than 150 singers!

Kelly has been spending more and more time in the musical world, writing songs from the heart, about what life brings to us all. For the last few years, Kel and Tina have been combining their voices just for the love of it and, from time to time, to raise money for the Lani Alton Society. In the process, they have been focusing more and more on their original songs, which feature moving messages surrounded by sweet harmonies.

“We love to sing together,” says Kelly. “At this point in our lives, the pleasure of combining our male and female voices is hard to exaggerate.”

The evening will feature a repertoire of mostly original songs written by Kel and Tina, that cover the territory between young love, running for freedom, blue whales, grief and loss and love of family.

The evening will start at 7:30. Admission by donation.