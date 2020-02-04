Jann Arden coming to Penticton

The award winning singer/songwriter will tour across Canada this spring.

Jann Arden will embark on a Canada wide tour this spring and will make a stop in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on July 17. (Facebook Jann Arden)

Multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, author and soon-to-be Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden has announced she will embark on a Canada-wide tour this spring.

Her performance in Penticton is scheduled for June 17 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Widely known for her numerous hit songs such as “Will You Remember Me” and “Insensitive,” Arden’s Jann Arden Live tour will kick off May 7 in Newfoundland and wrap up June 18 in Vancouver.

Arden catapulted onto the Canadian music scene in 1993 with the release of her debut album Time For Mercy featuring the hit single, “I Would Die For You.” Arden will release a greatest hits album; Hits & Other Gems on May 1, 2020.

Arden was announced as 2020’s first inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame last month.

Arden’s hit comedy series JANN, where she stars as a fictionalized version of herself, wrapped production on its second season this past fall in Calgary. The series is set to return to Canadian screens in 2020.

Arden has also written four books, the most recent being the Canadian bestseller Feeding My Mother – Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss. Arden will release her fifth book later this year.

Tickets for the Jann Arden Live tour go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com and ValleyFirstTix.com

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public from Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. to Feb. 6 at 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Globetrotter B-ball antics dazzle South Okanagan crowd

READ MORE: Four Canadian mega-bands ready to rock Penticton this summer

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<