Jam-packed opening day at Penticton Peachfest

Here is the what the schedule is for the opening day of the Penticton Peach Festival

Sgt. Zach Jacob of the Canadian Armed Forces SkyHawks parachute team with with Western News Reporter Mark Brett last year. Photo courtesy The SkyHawks

It’s finally here!

The first day of the Penticton Peach Festival kicks off and there is plenty of things to see and do, including the Downtown Penticton Peach Bin races (noon in the 100-block of Main Street), the SkyHawks and the evening headliner Kim Mitchell.

Related: SkyHawks captain hates planes, loves jumping out of them

Here is the schedule for Okanagan Lake Park entertainment, all of it free! No tickets required:

noon to 1 p.m. SkyHawks Parachute Team

1 to 1:30 p.m. Get Bent Bellydancers

1:35 to 2:05 p.m. Gary Leggott Jazz Ensemble

2 p.m. SkyHawks autograph session

2:05 to 2:30 p.m. Black Widow Rope Spinners

2:30 to 3 p.m. Rootz Bound

3 to 3:20 p.m. Boundless Belly Dancers

3:20 to 4:30 Mazur Polish Dancers

4:30 to 5 p.m. SkyHawks

6 to 6:30 p.m. 3 Scotch-n

6:35 to 7:05 p.m. Black Widow Rope Spinners

7:05 to 7:30 p.m. Peach Festival Opening Ceremony

7:45 to 9 p.m. Cod Gone Wild

9 to 9:30 p.m. Reel Peachfest Film Fest and 50/50

9:30 to 11 p.m. Kim Mitchell

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.