Jam in Jubilee returns on Thursday

Fans pack the grounds at last year's Jam at Jubilee. This year's festival opens on Thursday. (File Photo)

Jam in Jubilee is back in swing for the 2018 season.

Event organizers are encouraging all locals to head to Jubilee Park for three more different evenings of live music, interactive art, and food.

The annual festival is a free multi-disciplinary, family-friendly community event set to run every Thursday starting July 12 to Aug. 2 at the park in downtown Abbotsford.

After a few months of Jubilee Park being closed for redevelopment, the park was reopened to the public on July 7. The park’s construction had been set in place to improve safety, visibility, and, in the near future, increase parking capacity.

The festival grounds will be featuring live music, an art market, an artistic display by The Reach Gallery Museum, children’s craft activities, interactive activities, community art, food trucks, craft beer and wine, and much more.

The evenings at the park will kick-off at 6 p.m. and go until 10 p.m., and from there Jam in Jubilee’s After-Dark portion will run to 11 p.m.

After-Dark is a vibrant party atmosphere featuring an indoor show, more music, and free drinks in a more intimate setting. This year’s After-Dark will be held at the previously known Bankrupt Social Spot located on the second floor of the Travelodge Hotel which sits next to Jubilee Park.

Jam in Jubilee’s lineup this year presents live performances by Paravel, Kristin Witko, Kyler Pierce, Jo Passed, Sarah Jane Scouten, Saint Soldier, Alela Diane, Tourist Co, David Morin, and more.

For more on the event, visit jaminjubilee.ca.