Jake Masri pays tribute to Louis Armstrong

This Thursday Georgia Straight Jazz Society welcomes back one of its favourite performances by popular demand: A Tribute to Louis Armstrong.
Louis Armstrong built a reputation as one of the most famous celebrities during the 20th century.
He is regarded as the father of jazz, and became known not only as a great trumpeter, but also as a vocalist, actor, comedian, ambassador and political activist. His status as a successful black American inspired millions, and many of his personal accomplishments remain unchallenged.
During a career that spanned more than five decades, Armstrong revolutionized the art of improvisation and scat singing, and composed dozens of songs that have become familiar standards.
Thursday’s show, headed by trumpeter and vocalist Jake Masri, features a stellar line up of local musicians including Michael Eddy on keyboard; Grahame Edwards on bass; Tom Tinsley on drums; Rachel Fuller on clarinet; and Darren Nilsson on slide trombone.
Admission is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Showtime at the Avalanche Bar & Grill (275 8th St, Courtenay) is 7:30 p.m.