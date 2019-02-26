Jake Masri pays tribute to Louis Armstrong

This Thursday Georgia Straight Jazz Society welcomes back one of its favourite performances by popular demand: A Tribute to Louis Armstrong.

Born into poverty and raised by his grandmother in the Storyville District of New Orleans,

Louis Armstrong built a reputation as one of the most famous celebrities during the 20th century.

He is regarded as the father of jazz, and became known not only as a great trumpeter, but also as a vocalist, actor, comedian, ambassador and political activist. His status as a successful black American inspired millions, and many of his personal accomplishments remain unchallenged.

During a career that spanned more than five decades, Armstrong revolutionized the art of improvisation and scat singing ; wrote two autobiographies and many magazine articles; appeared in more than thirty movies , and composed dozens of songs that have become familiar standards. He performed an average of 300 worldwide concerts each year and has 13 entries in the Grammy Hall of Fame, including Male Vocalist of the Year, and the Award for Lifetime Achievement.

All his Hot 5 and Hot 7 recordings have been designated for preservation by the National Recording Registry, and he has an impressive list of gold and platinum albums and hit singles. He is recognized as one of the most influential people of the last century.

Thursday’s show, headed by trumpeter and vocalist Jake Masri, features a stellar line up of local musicians including Michael Eddy on keyboard; Grahame Edwards on bass; Tom Tinsley on drums; Rachel Fuller on clarinet; and Darren Nilsson on slide trombone. This multi-talented sextet is sure to deliver a memorable performance of classic standards plus some original compositions.

Admission is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Showtime at the Avalanche Bar & Grill (275 8th St, Courtenay) is 7:30 p.m.