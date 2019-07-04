Jackson Hollow playing Revelstoke Summer Street Fest Friday

Another of the many bands playing every evening all summer in Grizzly Plaza

Summer Street Fest kicked off last week and continues with a live music show every evening until Aug. 25. The festival brings so many talented acts and so many more music lovers to downtown Revelstoke all summer long.

One of these very talented bands is Jackson Hollow a four piece bluegrass group that will be playing at the Summer Street Fest on Friday, July 5.

Jackson Hollow has twice had the honour of winning the BC Country Music Association Traditional Country Artist of the Year Award.

The four members of the band are accomplished in their own right.

Tianna Lefebvre is the band’s lead singer and a four time BC Country Music Association winner. Lefebvre has also played with some huge names in country music including Shania Twain, Michelle Wright and Charlie Major.

Mike Sanyshyn, who plays the fiddle and mandolin has won the BC Country Music Association as well Canadian Country Music Association Fiddle Player of the year winner. He has won the BC Fiddle championship four times.

Jackson Hollow has been a group for over four years but with a major member changeup two years ago. The groups’ sound is based in authentic classic country and bluegrass.

With Lefebvre’s strong lead voice (reminiscent of Dolly Parton) and lots of harmonic accompaniment. The variety of instruments give their music a rich and full flavour country sound.

Lefebvre says that although the group is made up of country music musicians their influences and tastes in music are diverse including punk, jazz and rock.

The group is planning a recording session in the fall after their current tour ends.

Lefebvre said that this is the first time that this group will be recording together and they are very much looking forward to getting to work in the studio together.

She also says that they each have a hand in writing but, as a group, only choose the songs that they love no matter who has written them.

Head down to Grizzly Plaza on Friday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. to take in the lively and authentic bluegrass sounds of Jackson Hollow.

