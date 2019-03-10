It’s not too late to see the Northern Lights Chamber Choir

The choir has one more Salmon Arm performance at 2:30 p.m. on March 10.

The Northern Lights Chamber Choir is in Salmon Arm for once more performance this weekend at the St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. Those who missed the well-attended March 8 show can still catch the choir when they perform again on Sunday, March 10 at 2:30 pm.

Read More: Concert intended to help audience let go of stress and be happy

Read More: Shuswap concert series explores human nature through music

For ticket info check out www.northernlightschamberchoir.ca.

The choir’s current concert series celebrates 10 years of musical magic as they performed for the first time in 2009.

@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter