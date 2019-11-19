It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Parksville Qualicum Beach

Want to know how to celebrate the holiday season? PQB News has you covered

News file photo - The holiday season is fast approaching, and if you’re wondering what kind of holiday events there are in Parksville – Qualicum Beach, look no further.

A look at events happening in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area this holiday season:

12th Annual Christmas Extravaganza

What: Hosted by the Oceanside Grandmothers to Grandmothers. The 12th Christmas Extravaganza promises treasures for your gift shopping, handmade crafts, needle art, hostess gifts, baking delights, tasty preserves and much more. Net proceeds go to Stephen Lewis Foundation, Grandmothers Campaign. Lots of parking available.

When: Friday, Nov. 22 to Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Where: The Bayside Resort, 240 Dogwood St., Parksville.

Village Voices Choir Concert

What: An afternoon to rejoice in song, entitled Songs for a Winters’ Night. Tickets available at Mulberry Bush Bookstores.

When: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Christian Fellowship Centre in Qualicum Beach.

Winterfest Craft Fair 2019

What: The fair celebrates arts, crafts, food, fun and prizes. Activities include live entertainment, a haggis hunt for children and complementary beverages and treats. Artisan vendors selling clothing, jewelry, ceramics, metal-works, home decor, toys and children’s fashions. $4 entry fee goes towards local community groups.

When: Friday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 24. Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Qualicum Beach Civic Centre, 747 Jones St., Qualicum Beach.

Tigh-Na-Mara Toy Drive Breakfast 2019

What: Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort is teaming up with the Society of Organized Services in Parksville for their annual Toy Drive Breakfast.

The event is billed as a “magical event that helps children and families in need” by offering free breakfast in exchange for an unwrapped toy donated to the SOS. Bring a gift, get a breakfast!

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Drive-through breakfast and toy drop off available 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort & Conference Centre, 1155 Resort Dr., Parksville.

Parksville Holiday Light UP

What: Join the Parksville & District Chamber of Commerce for this free, family friendly event. Get pictures with Santa, decorate cookies, enjoy carollers, hot chocolate and popcorn and tour the Festival of Trees in the community centre.

Food trucks on site and a Kid’s Market will be set up.

When: Friday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.

Where: Parksville Community Centre, 132 Jensen Ave., Parksville.

Winter Faire & Christmas Market

What: The first annual Winter Faire hosted by Arrowsmith Independent School. Organizers invite you to join them in an “old-world Christmas Market, rooted in tradition and togetherness.” The event is a fundraiser for the PAC to build a play yard for the school. Entry to the event is free, and it features a silent auction, large prize raffle, over 30 local artists and craft vendors, a warm lunch and bake sale, photo-op with Father Christmas, carollers and children’s craft making.

When: Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 861 Hilliers Rd. in Qualicum Beach.

Merry Magnolia Christmas 2019

What: Celebrate a “Merry Magnolia Christmas” at Magnolia Court in Bowser. The event promises family activities, hot chocolate, cookie decorating, Christmas scene painting, story reading and of course shopping.

When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 6996 Island Highway W, Bowser.

3rd Annual Christmas Craft Fair

What: Hosted at Arrowsmith Golf Course featuring local vendors and crafters. Unique gifts, arts and crafts, handmade items, baking, canning and more. There will be a kids’ craft table from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. both days, where children can make a craft to take home. Santa stops by on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for photos! Free prize draws take place every half hour, and entry is by donation of a non-perishable food item or a cash donation to the food bank.

When: Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Where: Arrowsmith Golf Course, 2250 Fowler Rd., Qualicum Beach.

City of Parksville Cookies and Carols Christmas Light Up

What: It’s that time of year to spread some festive cheer! Council and city staff invite the community to attend the first Cookies and Carols Christmas Light Up. This is a free, community event for all ages and a chance to celebrate the goodwill of the Christmas season. Along with the Christmas tree light up, there will be cookies to snack on and carols performed by local choir, Oceanside Consort, and the city invites the public to bring their voices to sing-along.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Parksville Civic and Technology Centre, 100 Jensen Avenue East.

Sing We Now of Christmas

What: The Craig Bay Choristers are inviting people to join them for a festival and seasonal themed program of choral music, featuring classic tunes such as ‘Ave Maria,’ ‘Mistletoe and Holly’ and ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.’

Tickets can be purchased at Mulberry Bush Bookstores.

When: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Where: Knox United Church at 345 Pym St., Parksville.

Nanoose Bay Christmas Crawl Studio Tour

What: Meet the artists and choose beautiful and original Christmas gifts for those on your list, or seek out that special work of art for your home, while you enjoy a leisurely drive through scenic Nanoose Bay on this self-guided tour of Nanoose Bay Studio Tour artists and artisans.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7 to Sunday Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Where: Various locations. Studio guides with maps available at individual studios, or pick one up at the Studio Tour Information Centre, Nanoose Place, 2925 Northwest Bay Rd,, during tour hours.

VIU’s Milner Christmas Magic 2019

What: An outdoor Christmas light show that promises fun for the whole family to enjoy. Santa will be in attendance, and the event promises live Christmas music, a teddy bear cottage, storytelling, VIU baking students’ gingerbread houses, refreshments. There will be an on-site shuttle for those with mobility challenges. Flashlights are encouraged for this dark time of year. No pets allowed.

When: Friday to Sundays for the first three weeks of December.

Where: Milner Gardens & Woodland, 2179 Island Highway W, Qualicum Beach.

Coombs Christmas Fair

What: Free admission at a fair boasting a great selection of handmade gifts and food items to share with friends and family. The event says it’s expanding this year, using both the halls at the Coombs fairground. From the organizers “all you want for Christmas will be on offer at the Coombs Christmas Fair!” Concession will offer soup, sandwiches and treats with an indoor rest area.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Coombs Fairgrounds, 1014 Ford Rd,, Coombs.

Errington Christmas Craft Faires

What: The Errington Hall is celebrating their 50-year tradition of a community gathering Christmas craft fair. “Come support your neighbours and the community while exploring the vast selection of original high-quality gifts and treats.” Items for sale are too numerous to mention, but include baked goods, woodwork, art, jewelry, local photography, quilting, books, herbs, health products and much more.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Errington War Memorial Hall, 1390 Errington Rd., Errington.

ECHO Players: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

What: The ECHO Players present a heartwarming holiday comedy play adapted from the best-selling children’s book. In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids – some of the most inventively awful kids in history.

When: The show runs Dec. 15, 21, 22, 26 and 29 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 23, 27 a 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Village Theatre, 110 West 2nd Ave, Qualicum Beach.

Deck the Docks 2019

What: Cendlebrate the holiday season at the Deep Bay Marina. The event promises holiday lights, carolling, hot dogs and merriment.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Deep Bay Marina, 180 Burne Rd., Bowser.

Christmas on the Farm

What: Celebrate Christmas “farm-style” at Little Qualicum Cheeseworks. The event promises wagon rides, live music, Christmas storytelling, kids crafts and activities, a poutine food truck, free chocolate & popcorn, marshmallow roasting, and all your favourite farm animals!

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Little Qualicum Cheeseworks, 403 Lowry’s Rd., Parksville.

Winter Wonderland on Ice

What: A family friendly skating event with special lighting and decor to imitate the feeling of skating on an outdoor pond at night.

Wheelchairs and strollers welcome.

A public skating schedule with free skating events listed can be found at rdn.bc.ca/recreation.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14 to Tuesday, Dec. 31, regular hours.

Where: Oceanside Place Arena, 830 Island Hwy W, Parksville.

5th Annual Magical Nights of Light 2019

What: Walk through a magical light experience at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre. Featuring hot chocolate, visit with Santa, light show and more.

When: Fridays and Saturdays in the first three weeks of December.

Where: North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, 1240 Leffler Rd., Errington.

Parksville Qualicum Beach Christmas Bird Count

What: The 29th annual BCPQ Count and the 120th Christmas Bird Count. Each team will have three to seven birders of various skill levels, at least one scope and will be assigned a specific area to cover. If you are interested in participating ‘in the field’ or as a ‘feedercounter’, a past CBC team leader, skilled birder and anyone willing to help with planning a team or other aspects of the Count to please contact Sandra Gray at 250-248-5565.

When: Sunday, Dec. 15.

Where: Contact Sandra Gray for more details. Traditional Post-Count-Potluck takes place right after the count at St. Anne’s / St. Edmund’s Church Hall, 407 Wembley Rd., Parksville from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mid-Island Public Christmas Market

What: Annual Christmas market event featuring local artisans, craft baking, fresh seasonal arrangements, and a whole host of Christmas cheer for you, your friends, and your family. For those last minute shoppers or those who just love the holiday season.

When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Morningstar Golf Course, 440 Lowry’s Road, Parksville.