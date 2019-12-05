It’ll be a create-your-own-adventure production of Peter Pan at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Visiting Neverland has never been quite this funny.

On Dec. 8, DuffleBag Theatre will be ready to take you on a magical trip filled with fairies, charming pirates and talking trees. Peter Pan will fly you away to a place where even grown-ups can feel like kids again.

This exhilarating adventure starts when Wendy is saddened to learn that she is growing too old to stay in the nursery any longer and must move to the adult wing of the house. When an adventurous young boy offers to fly her to Neverland where she can stay young forever, Wendy is catapulted into a truly magical world. Not everything is as perfect as it seems though, as Peter Pan’s arch-nemesis Captain Hook shows up.

Taking the incredibly creative and vibrant imaginations of the kids and inviting them up on stage to dive into the show, the magic at the heart of “the nearly world famous” DuffleBag Theatre’s shows lies in their audience. Using the suggestions and improvisations from their young co-performers, the professional actors are able to fill each performance with exciting and delightfully unpredictable twists and turns.

DuffleBag has performed at festivals and schools across Canada since 1992, and now performs more than 600 shows each year internationally. The group has more than 15 English and French productions in their repertoire, including Snow White, Beauty and the Beast, Robin Hood, and even some children’s adaptions of Shakespeare plays like Romeo & Juliet and MacBeth.

“For the audience, the shared experience of being part of one of our performance is unlike any other,” says the artistic director and founding member Marcus Lundren. “Our shows are the sort of thing that families love to come together and share – there’s a lot of joy and humour, it’s a truly fantastic family experience. It’s something that will no doubt be reenacted around the dinner table later that night.”

Peter Pan is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).