Italian harpsichordist brings concert and workshop to Vernon

The charming sound of the harpsichord is bringing some sunshine to the Okanagan this January!

Italian harpsichordist, organist, composer, musical director and educator Marco Vitale will be performing Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at Vernon’s All Saints Anglican Church as part of his B.C. tour. The recital’s program, Made in Italy, is a musical journey through Italy’s golden ages. It includes music by G. Picchi, G. Frescobaldi, B. Storace, A. Valente, and D. Scarlatti.

The instrument that Vitale is using on his tour was designed and built in 2018 by Fabrizio Acanfora, after the 1638 Ruckers double harpsichord. Ruckers family contributed immensely to the harpsichord’s technical development and produced instruments of matchless quality. For centuries, Ruckers instruments have been valued for the beauty of their resonant, balanced tone, the result of masterful design and excellent craftsmanship. Come and experience its magic for yourself!

Vitale also gives a workshop for pianists, How to play Baroque music on piano, Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at Vernon Community Music School. The workshop is open to the public (observers – by donation at the door; participants – $25, email music@vernonproms.ca to register).

Vitale was born in Palermo, Italy. He attended the Royal Conservatoire in The Hague where he studied harpsichord with Ton Koopman and organ with Jos van der Kooy, graduating with a master’s degree in Early Music. Throughout his career Vitale has performed at the most prestigious venues and festivals throughout Europe, the USA, Canada, South America, the Middle East and Asia. He performs regularly with early music legend, Jordi Savall’s, ensembles, Le Concert des Nations & Hespèrion XXI.

Vitale is bringing two different programs to the tour. If you attend Salmon Arm (Thurday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church) or Kelowna (Saturday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m., at St. Michael’s Cathedral, kelownatickets.com) concerts, you will experience a whole new program, Ruckers 1604. A Kelowna workshop also takes place Jan. 11. This program is a musical soundscape of the Ruckers, the most important harpsichords and virginal makers from Southern Netherlands. The program includes music by W. Byrd, J.P. Sweelinck, and F. Richardson. His Made in Italy show also takes place Jan. 12 in Penticton.

The tour is brought by Early Music Okanagan and Instituto Italiano Di Cultura with support from NOCCA.

Tickets are $25; $20 for seniors; $15 for 13-18 year olds; $0 for 12 and under and can be purchased at TicketSeller.ca, by calling 250-549-7469, or at the door (we accept cash or cards).

More info at https://bctour.marcovitale.me/.

