It Feels Like Home progressive folk, bluegrass, and world music to Golden Civic Centre

(Left to right) Laura Landsberg and Allison Girvan come from Nelson to perform It Feels Like Home. Photo Submmited

Golden Star Staff

Two of the best singers in the West Kootenays come to Golden on March 8 to perform their duo, It Feels Like Home.

Laura Landsberg and Allison Girvan, both long time residents of Nelson, began singing together 15 years ago, and the chemistry was immediate.

“We realized we could sing in unison and in perfect harmony … which is pretty rare,” Landsberg stated. “It always feels special for us to sing together, whether it’s as a duo or in a choir.”

Landsberg and Girvan came from completely different musical backgrounds, and have brought their unique skills to the duo to create an unforgettable sound. As a singer, arranger, and choral director, Girvan has been a featured soloist with ensembles like musica intima, the Elektra Women’s Choir, and the Vancouver Chamber Choir. She has worked with Canada’s esteemed “Celtic Tenor” John McDermott, and sung on stage in everything from Showboat to Sweeney Todd.

Landsberg brings an “earthier sensibility” to the duo that encompasses country, rhythm and blues, rock and roll, and jazz, while Girvan brings a more classical approach to her music.

Girvan and Landsberg went their separate ways after years of singing together, but reunited just over a year ago in Nelson. Their performance, It Feels Like Home, lives up to its name, bringing heartwarming and down to Earth music that brings a sensational evening of progressive folk, bluegrass, and world music. Girvan and Landsberg’s singing is backed up by an all-acoustic quartet, filling out the sound with piano, guitar, mandolin, bass, and violin.

Landsberg came to Golden to play at a Summer Kicks concert a few years ago, with a rhythm and blues band, singing some soul standards. Her father is Ian McDougall, a legendary trombone master.

Girvan is also no stranger to Golden’s music scene, having brought her renowned youth choir, Corazon, through town to perform at the Civic Centre in 2016 in the lead with Hiromita Ida in his dance theatre piece called Birthday Present for Myself.

Find out for yourself just how special It Feels Like Home is when Landsberg and Girvan bring their magic to Golden on March 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Golden Civic Centre as part of the Live Kicks lineup. Tickets are available at the Art Gallery of Golden or at the doors.