Island’s first international burlesque festival coming to Victoria

Performers showcased from around the world

Judith Stein is one of three headliners at the upcoming Isle of Tease Burlesque Fest, Nov. 15 to 16. (Photo Courtesy of Isle of Tease Burlesque Fest)

Get ready for two nights of provocative, powerful performances.

Next month the city will play host to Vancouver Island’s first international burlesque festival, the Isle of Tease Burlesque Fest.

Described as a theatrical extravaganza of storytelling, dancing, singing and comedy centred around burlesque, the festival is an entirely volunteer-run production showcasing local and international talent.

READ ALSO: Burlesque performers don’t let theatre fire stop their show

The festival’s three headliners promise diverse and powerful performances for attendees with “Canadian burlesque legend” The Lady Divine, Seattle-based “interdisciplinary cabaret performance artist” Judith Stein and Vancouver originating all-Indigenous group Virago Nation taking the stage.

“Performers are coming from across North America to shimmy, shake, bump, and grind on the stage,” says a media release from co-producer Misty Moss, promising performances by burlesque artists from Puerto Vallarta and Los Angeles to Yellowknife and Calgary.

The festival was created by Moss and other local burlesque producers Champagne Sparkles and Gala Vega.

READ ALSO: B.C. burlesque veteran Satan’s Angel to retire after 50+ years

“The festival celebrates Indigenous artists, performers of colour, artists of all sizes and body types, LGBTQ+ artists and many more artists from a wide range of backgrounds.”

The Isle of Tease Burlesque Fest will be held Nov. 15 to 16 at the Victoria Conference Centre. Single show tickets are available for $40 and weekend passes start at $75.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.