Island Voices presents Folk on the Rocks at Oyster River distillery

Island Voices is excited to be returning to Shelter Point Distillery for Folk on the Rocks, their final concerts of the season.

Island Voices will be returning to Shelter Point Distillery for Folk on the Rocks, their final concerts of the season on May 3 and twice on May 4.

Island Voices is excited to be returning to Shelter Point Distillery for Folk on the Rocks, their final concerts of the season.

“After singing at Shelter Point last spring, we had to return,” said long-time choir member Jean Valikoski. “The acoustics in the distillation room are simply some of the best on the Island. With that high ceiling and the reflective copper of the tanks, it’s like singing in a cathedral.”

In keeping with the distillery setting, Island Voices, directed by Jenn Forsland and accompanied by Julie Matthews, will present a compilation of “spirited” folk songs from around the world, sung in eight languages. In addition to two spirituals, the English contributions include sea shanties from both coasts of Canada. Wave Over Wave, popularized by Great Big Sea, is “from away,” while Where the Coho Flash Silver hails from our own B.C. coast. There are also love songs in Spanish (Baile de Gaita), Swahili (Malaika) and Samoan (Minoi, Minoi).

An amusing diversion is Sonnez les Cloches!, an a capella set of variations by Canadian composer Timothy Corlis based on Frere Jacques, where the intricate “din dan don” of Brother Jacques’ bells threatens to run away with the show.

Joining Island Voices and adding another two languages to the program will be the Grace Notes. This newly-formed women’s ensemble is part of the Celebration Singers family of choirs, directed by Forsland and accompanied by Sean Mooney.

“While only in their second season, Grace Notes have quickly developed into a refined treble ensemble with a deep commitment to quality music-making and joyful singing,” said Forsland.

Island Voices will be presenting three concerts at Shelter Point Distillery at 2650 Regent Rd., just north of Oyster River: Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 4 at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 (students are free when accompanied by an adult), and can be purchased in Courtenay at Benjamin Moore House of Colour, and in Comox at Blue Heron Books. For more info, call 250-898-4773.