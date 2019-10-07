Iron Kingdom coming to Cumberland

Announcing the release of their new album On The Hunt Vancouver heavy metallers Iron Kingdom will be stopping in Cumberland Oct. 11 at the Waverly Hotel with guests Libertia.

The tour stop is part of the band’s planned two-month trek across Canada, the USA and Mexico in support of the full-length.

Inspired by legendary pillars of heavy metal such as Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, The Scorpions, and Rush, Iron Kingdom is well known for their energetic and electrifying stage presence, as well as intricate musical melodies that bring listeners back to a time when the genre was in its prime.

With two new members in the lineup, there are new inspirations and approaches in the music while maintaining the traditional sound.

The nine new tracks are fun tunes that translate well into a live setting, which is paramount for Iron Kingdom who takes great pride in their live show.

For more information, visit www.iron-kingdom.com