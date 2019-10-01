Introducing Krystle Dos Santos

all is upon us and that means the Kitimat Concert Association starts a new season.

Krystle Dos Santos is the first in our fabulous lineup for the 2019-2020 season at the Mount Elizabeth Theatre on Tuesday October 8, starting at 8 p.m.

Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Krystle Dos Santos is known for her powerful voice and the warmth she brings to the stage.

Dos Santos, who pairs original soul music with beloved Motown and soul classics made famous by Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Adele, has always loved music, and she discovered a love of singing when she started taking vocal lessons at the age of 17. About 10 years later, she was able to turn singing and performing into a career.

She lives in Vancouver now, but hails from Edmonton, where she received a grant of $10,000 to make her own album through Rawlco Radio.

“I ended up making a record before I ever sang live with a band or anything like that,” she said. “It was really funny, a really backwards start to a career, but that album ended up winning a Western Canadian Music Award. It seemed like such a charmed path, but it brought me to where I am today.”

Dos Santos says she has always been influenced by the music her dad had around the house. He had a cool record collection, so having that experience was interesting and intriguing for her.

“We would play these records and by the time I was four, I was reading the jacket to Part-Time Lover by Stevie Wonder. So, it’s always been an awesome influence for me. My mom would dance around to music videos with my brother and me.

“Anything that’s kind of soulful genre, I was always attracted to because it was familiar. Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin of course, and then as time goes on, you just start hearing those influences come through in other people and their flavours of it.

“In modern music, there are people I love like Emily King and Allen Stone. They’re more like the larger side of indie, but they really get that kind of soulful vibe, and it’s super cool to see that style live on. So, I’m just trying to do the same thing.”

Stevie Wonder has always been a big influence for Dos Santos, and four or five years ago, at Christmas time, Dos Santos had tickets to see Stevie Wonder in Seattle, and she got to go up on stage and sing with him “in a really fluke way.”

