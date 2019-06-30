Internationally acclaimed blues guitarist plays Parksville’s GZAL

Terry Robb used to stay at the old Island Hall hotel when he visited Parksville as a youngster. (Photo courtesy Terry Robb)

Parksville’s Ground Zero Acoustic Lounge will soon be graced with the sounds of blues guitarist Terry Robb.

Robb plays a mix of ragtime, delta blues and finger-style acoustic blues guitar, as well as slide guitar.

Living Blues Magazine, the oldest blues publication in the United States, recently called Robb “one of the finest acoustic guitarists on the international scene.”

This tour follows the release of his latest album, Confessin’ My Dues, which came out on May 31.

Confessin’ My Dues is the Portland, Oregon-based artist’s 15th solo release to date.

Robb says the album has been well received so far.

He recently played in Austin, Texas at noted music festival South By Southwest.

Listeners can expect to hear tunes from the new album as well as some throwbacks to more traditional blues tracks.

Robb originally hails from Vancouver, and has fond memories of visiting Parksville as a child.

He hasn’t been back since 1969, and he’s looking forward to his first time playing in the city.

“I really like connecting with the audience on a musical level. I like to kind of minister in a way through my music, you know? I hope people have a good time and they’re entertained by the music so they can go there for awhile,” said Robb.

Robb will play in Duncan on Canada Day, alongside friend and boogie-woogie piano player David Vest of Victoria.

Doors for the July 3 show at GZAL open at 6:30, with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

For more information or to order tickets, visit https://www.gzalounge.com/.

