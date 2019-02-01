International Fly Fishing Film Festival Headed to Kimberley

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is once again coming to Kimberley's Conference Centre. This year the event will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 with doors at 6 p.m. and films screening at 7 p.m.. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door (if not sold out). Advance tickets are available at Mountain Man Outdoors and St. Mary Angler in Cranbrook.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is once again coming to Kimberley’s Conference Centre. This year the event will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 with doors at 6 p.m. and films screening at 7 p.m.. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door (if not sold out). Advance tickets are available at Mountain Man Outdoors and St. Mary Angler in Cranbrook.

The films will show an array of world-wide fly fishing adventures from Alaska’s barren Kuskokwim River drainage to lush South American jungles.

The films being shown are The Midnight Mission produced by Capture Adventure Media, Aniak produced by Todd Moen Creative, Bigotry to Brook Trout produced by Blue Forest Films, One Day produced by Marc Crapo, 104 Years produced by InTents Media, One Path produced by Ross Purnell and The Road Home produced by IF4 Original.

A description of each film is as follows:

The Midnight Mission: a nighttime angling adventure in which two buddies ‘rescue’ a fly-fisher who has given up the sport by seeking a monster lurking in the dark big enough to scream, “I’ll be back.”

Aniak is a 95-mile tributary of Alaska’s Kuskokwim River. The Aniak is full of rainbows, dollies, grayling, sheefish, northern pike and all five species of salmon. This mouse-skating adventure features angler Brian O’Keefe fighting large, heavy-shouldered leopard rainbow trout in the Alaskan backcountry.

Bigotry to Brook Trout is a film of one man’s transformation from a life of ignorance and hate to quiet solitude on the waters of northern Minnesota.

One Day follows Meredith McCord, Ken Tanaka and Marc Crapo as they meet up with the Fish Partner crew and bring them along for One Day in Iceland. Yet another zany adventure by three-time IF4 winner Marc Crapo.

104 Years: In search of an escape from the daily grind, the Hog Leg Fly Fishing crew sets off on an adventure to chase wild migratory brown trout in a remote river in an undeveloped corner of South America where there is a thriving population of truly mammoth-sized brown trout.

One Path: When Fly Fisherman Magazine editor Ross Purnell heard about a pristine river valley in northern Mongolia that was roadless and undeveloped, he knew it would be no ordinary fishing trip. To get there, it would take a two-day journey by camel and horseback to reach the river. Then, a 100-mile 2-week float trip through a river valley in search of giant taimen.

The Road Home: A journey along a secluded Rocky Mountain stream filled with feisty cutthroat and large bull trout lurking deep under logjams. The film provides a grand cinematic experience intimately revealing the sights and sounds of a river alive with trout feasting on green drakes.

Total running time for all presentations to be shown in the Kimberley 2019 International Film Festival is 1-hours, 36-minutes. Additionally, there will be product give-aways and other promotions.