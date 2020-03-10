Indigo Jazz paying tribute to iconic songwriters at next Courtenay show

As Indigo’s vocalist Dale Graham recently asked, “Beautiful melody or well-crafted lyric… which comes first? Our favourite songs are meaningful and memorable thanks to the perfect marriage of words with melody.”
Indigo Jazz Quintet invites you to celebrate some of the grand lyricists of yesterday and today, on Thursday, March 12 at Avalanche Bar and Grill. Dale Graham, Rick Husband (guitar), John Hyde (bass), Aaron Amar (drums) and Jay Havelaar (trumpet) will present a wide-ranging repertoire.
Thursday’s concert will include works by Dorothy Fields, Benny Golson, Sammy Cahn and Bob Dorough.
Join Indigo Jazz Quintet to celebrate the timeless words and music of jazz and beyond at the Avalanche Bar and Grill on Thursday, March 12.
Admission is $10 for members, $12 for non-members.
You can also visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com to see what other exciting performances are coming to Thursday Night Jazz in 2020.
Comox Valley Record