The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the En'owkin Centre

Don’t miss the Indigenous Christmas Craft Fair at the En’owkin Centre this Saturday. (Photo from Unsplash)

If you’re looking to get your loved ones something truly unique, why not stop by the Indigenous Christmas Craft Fair this Saturday.

The free admission event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the En’owkin Centre, located at 154 En’owkin Trail.

Coffee will be available for shoppers, and the annual event is a chance to support local Indigenous artists.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<