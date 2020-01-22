Indie rockers Colour Tongues to kick off Western Canada tour in Kelowna

The band is set to take the stage at Fernando's Pub on Feb. 6

Colour Tongues hits the stage at Fernando’s Pub to kick off its 2020 Western Canada tour. (Colour Tongues)

Vancouver-based indie rock band Colour Tongues is kicking off its upcoming tour in Kelowna at Fernando’s Pub on Feb. 6.

The Western Canadian tour, promoting their upcoming release ‘Control,’ will throw audiences into the sonic deep-end, bridging indie and progressive rock into a sound easily admired for its intricate guitar tapping and complex rhythmic arrangements.

“But it’s still for ears that just want to rock out and enjoy the slopes,” said Dan Lavergne, the band’s bassist.

Colour Tongues is made up of Graeme Meekison, Brisbane-born James Challis, Winnipeg-native Lavergne, and Toronto-born Dave Taylor.

“There are two places we feel the most alive; the studio, and the road,” said Taylor. “Being able to do both in that order is an honour and a privilege.”

‘Control’ will be released on February 21st, followed by a music video soon after.

For a sneak peek at the new track, check out Colour Tongue’s upcoming tour promo video here.

