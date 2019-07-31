Indie rock band Western Jaguar to play at Last Drop

Submitted
Lower Mainland alternative indie rock band Western Jaguar will play at the Last Drop Aug 9.
Hailing from Maple Ridge, Western Jaguar is an alternative indie rock group who has established themselves as a creative and dynamic musical force. Western Jaguar draws influence from bands such as Death Cab for Cutie and Cage the Elephant and genres such as dream pop, alt rock and post rock. Western Jaguar’s diverse range of influences has allowed them to create an unmatched sound that combines a stirring union of reverb-drenched guitars, pulsing bass and slick percussion. Additionally, Western Jaguar has performed over 70 shows across the province in the past few years.
Western Jaguar’s ”In Passing” Tour features dates throughout the province of British Columbia during the Summer of 2019. The ”In Passing” Tour is accompanied by the release of three new singles by Western Jaguar in the calendar year. The most recent single, ”In Passing”, was released on May 4th and is available on all online music platforms.
Admission is free at the door with music starting at 10:00 pm.
