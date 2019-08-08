Indie rock and top-level acoustic guitar coming to the lakecity

The Borderband, led by LeRae Haynes, performs at last week’s wet but fun performances in the Park concert. Angie Mindus photo.

August was welcomed in style at last week’s Performances in the Park concert series, featuring Tracy McNeil, Dan Parson and hometown favourite Borderband.

While it was another wet evening, the lakecity didn’t let that stop them and came prepared with ponchos, umbrellas and tents to take in the evening’s performance out of the rain. Families and couples young and old were in attendance for am intimate performance.

Borderband, led by LeRae Haynes, provided a rustic, grassroots style of sound, complete with a small posse of ukulele players from across the lakecity joining them on stage at one point. August marks the second and last month for Performances in the Park with only three shows left this season. If you haven’t gone to one of these evening concerts yet, be sure to book a Thursday evening off and attend.

This week’s performance on Aug. 8 features Western Jaguar and Don Alder, who will be bringing a night of indie rock and soulful acoustic guitar to the stage, respectively.

Western Jaguar is an alternative indie rock group who has established themselves as a creative, dynamic and skilled musical force from the Lower Mainland. There’s is a playful and vibrant sound sure to make audiences groove to their original tunes.

Don Alder, from Vancouver, BC has earned his place as one of the top acoustic guitarists in the world and is the only guitarist to win all of the top prestigious guitar competitions armed with just an acoustic guitar. Alder’s use of guitars is astonishing and unique, doing more with one instrument than some bands do with an entire set.

In quiet pieces or pushing right to the edge, Alder’s phenomenal fingerstyle playing and rich voice captivate. Don is also recognized as one of the world’s top harp guitarists.

As in previous evenings, Cody’s Bannock, Taylor Made Cakes, Big Dog Hot Dogs and the Fennel Cup will be on hand with bannock, sandwiches, pizza, hot dogs, cupcakes, sweets and hot east Indian food and burgers available for everyone during the performances. There will be an Art in the Park kid’s corner, hosted by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake as in previous seasons providing art projects for the little ones.

This week’s concert is brought to you in part by Gold Sponsors including the Williams Lake and District Credit Union, the West Fraser Truckers along with the Evening Sponsors, Canadian Safety and Guard Services and Heartland Toyota

Media sponsors are Cariboo Country and The Goat radio stations, Caribooradio.com, Anahim / Nimpo Lake Messenger and the Williams Lake Tribune.

Performances in the Park is presented by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society with the support of the Cariboo Regional District and the City of Williams Lake.