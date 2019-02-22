‘Incredible’ show to close out 2019 Penticton Peach Festival

New Jersey Jukebox: Tribute to the Jersey Boys and Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons to perform

The New Jersey Jukebox: Tribute to the Jersey Boys and Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will close out the 2019 Peach Fest in Penticton. Image from reservedirect.com via Pigeon Forge Shows.

Performing all the great hits, the New Jersey Jukebox: Tribute to the Jersey Boys and Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will close out the 2019 Penticton Peach Festival.

“We have never had a show like this at Peach Festival,” said festival entertainment director Bill Kolter. “Their vocals and choreography are incredible.”

Kolter said it will be one of the most exciting shows to ever appear on the Peters Bros. main stage in Okanagan Lake Park and be an evening not to miss on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.

The group is back on the road after a long residency at the legendary Memories Theatre in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and inviting the Peach Festival crowd to take a walk down memory lane.

The multi-media, Las Vegas style performance includes video footage, spectacular choreography, great tracks and four of the best performers around doing their tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons comes to life in this re-creation of a Frankie Valli concert experience. The New Jersey Jukebox showcases all your favourite songs from Frankie Valli including the one of a kind classics that have been thrilling audiences for decades including everyone’s most popular singles from the musical The Jersey Boys.

Before The Beatles landed on the shores of the United States, The Four Seasons were the most popular band in the country. The British Invasion created a huge shift in American pop music tastes but yet, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons continued to knock out hits.

The Four Seasons were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and joined the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999. They are one of the best selling groups of all time, having sold 175 million records worldwide.

Kolter said during the last visit of New Jersey Jukebox: Tribute to the Jersey Boys and Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons to British Columbia, they sold out 13 shows at the Blue Frog Studios in White Rock.

Expect to hear all the Four Seasons timeless classics including Big Girls Don’t Cry, Oh What a Night, Rag Doll, Can’t Take my Eyes Off of You, Sherry, Who Loves You and Walk Like A Man in this re-creation of a Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons concert.

