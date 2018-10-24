Incognito art show ‘bigger than before’

The Langley Arts Council annual Incognito show is bigger this year with food, drinks, entertainment.

A work of art that will be for sale at the Incognito art show. Artist names are revealed after purchase. Courtesy Langley Arts Council

Artists will be making sporadic reveals during the Incognito art show in the Township.

Incognito, the Langley Arts Council’s annual fundraising exhibition, will showcase work by local artists from Oct. 24 to Jan. 7.

The twist to the show is that each artist remains anonymous until their work is purchased.

Langley Arts Council office manager, Amy Dyck, said this year’s show is bigger than it’s ever been before.

“We have food and wine. It’s a great chance for people to get cheaper work before Christmas for gifts.”

Both the artists and the Langley Arts Council benefit from the art show, as each piece is sold for $100 and proceeds are divided equally between the artist and the council.

All the pieces are 10″x 10″.

Money raised for the Arts Council through the event goes to support artists in Langley, by allowing the council to put on programs, shows and concerts that artists can participate in.

Incognito’s opening night and reception party is Nov. 2 at the Township of Langley Civic Facility from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The opening reception is free and refreshments will be provided.

Local musician John Gilliat is performing with Rossi Tzonkov after the reception. Tickets to Gilliat’s show can be purchased in advance for $15 at www.langleyarts.ca or for $20 at the door.

For more information, call Langley Arts at 604-534-0781.