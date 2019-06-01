Inaugural songwriters festival brings GRAMMY winners, nominees to Penticton

Tim Nichols, GRAMMY award winner and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, is just one of the performers scheduled to attend the inaugural 97 South Song Sessions in Penticton on Aug. 1-2. (Photo from 97southsongsessions.com)

A songwriters festival is bringing some of the world’s talented artists to Penticton in August.

The inaugural 97 South Song Sessions, presented by 97 South Holdings Inc., will take place Aug. 1-2 at Bench 1775 and the Penticton Lakeside Resort. The two-night event will be hosted by former CMT host Paul McGuire.

Attendees will see performances by GRAMMY award winner and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Tim Nichols, multi-award winner and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Bob DiPiero, GRAMMY award nominee and CMA “Song of the Year” winner Jimmy Yeary and 2017 CCMA Roots Artist of the Year nominee and 2017 CCMA Songwriter of the Year nominee Jessica Mitchell.

“After years of enjoying songwriter festivals throughout North America, I’m thrilled to be part of the 97 South team as we bring some of the world’s best song-writing talent to the Okanagan Valley’s highly-acclaimed wine region. The audience will experience a powerful performance in the style of a traditional acoustic guitar pull,” said Robin Ott, president of 97 South Holdings Inc. in the release. “It’s an experience that will be shared in conversation again and again. There’s simply no better pairing than great wine and great songs.”

According to a release, the songwriters will perform their hit songs acoustically, in-the-round and entertain with stories of how the songs came to be with anecdotes about their lives in music.

“Bench 1775 is thrilled to be hosting the first ever 97 South Song Sessions night. This intimate performance is the perfect fit with our winery visitors and will surely be a landmark summer event in the Okanagan,” said Bench 1775 general manager Val Tait in the release. “Storytelling and music are very much a part of the culture at Bench 1775 and we look forward to sharing this experience with our Wine Club members and visitors.”

“This event is truly a one-of-kind experience. It’s a unique, fresh idea and unlike anything else you’ll find in the Okanagan Valley. With intimate access to renowned songwriters and performers, presented in our beautifully renovated East Ballroom, 97 South Song Sessions promises to be the most talked about event of the summer,” added David Prystay, general manager for the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Tickets are on sale now at www.97southsongsessions.com

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<