In/vertigo shooting second video at Traverse Nov. 21

The band is performing the first show of the season

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

Thursday, Traverse is kicking off their winter season of awesome live music with one of Revelstoke’s favorite rock bands In/Vertigo from Calgary, Alta.

The band will be filming their second music video at the show.

This four piece quartet has developed a local following here the last few years from stopping in Revelstoke while on tour to places such as Golden, Kelowna, Malakwa and Vancouver.

Word has been spreading in British Columbia how talented these musicians are with their incredible energy on stage attracting larger crowds wherever they play.

They have many great original songs from their recent album Sex, Love, and Chaos plus do incredible versions of some of your favorite rock n roll bands from the 80s.

I spoke with their lead guitarist Shaddy Elsaghir to find out more details about this event and get an update on the latest news from the band:

AS: This is the first time In/Vertigo will be at the Traverse, what are your expectations for this show?

Elsaghir: We’ve never played the Traverse before, it’s a bigger stage with larger sound system so should be great sound and more room for the band.

AS: Tell me about the video you will be shooting on Thursday night.

Elsaghir: Our first video was from called Bad Enemy from our LP Sex, Love and Chaos. Now were shooting The Night for our second one which will be in an uncontrolled environment at the Traverse. After this show we’re going to Malakwa for two nights to continue shooting video at the venue where we played the Rock and Soul River Festival last August.

AS: Why is the band shooting another video and doing it in Revelstoke?

Elsaghir: Revelstoke is our home away from home, we always have a great time playing there. Videos are basically online resumes for us, there’s no better way to show people our music and how the band performs on stage.

AS: What did the last video do for the band, did it lead to any shows from places you’ve never played?

Elsaghir: Yeah a promoter in the States saw it, he hired us to headline the Independence Day July 4 festival in Deerfield Beach Florida with about 5,000 people in attendance, which was amazing.

AS: Any upcoming gigs that you guys are looking forward to this winter?

Elsaghir: The band auditioned to play the half time show at a Calgary Roughnecks professional lacrosse game and got the gig. We’re playing at the Scotiabank Saddledome this December in front of 12,000 people, our largest crowd ever.

AS: Where are you guys going on the road in 2020?

Elsaghir: Our plan is to do a Western Canada tour in Alberta and British Columbia then spring or summer going to play dates in the USA and Europe.

AS: Where can fans listen to your songs to hear them online?

Elsaghir: Our music is on Spotify all over Canada, Australia, the U.S. and Germany so we’re getting good international exposure right now.

