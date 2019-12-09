In photos: Salmon Arm Community Band and the King

The Salmon Arm Community Band performed its annual Christmas concert at the Nexus on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Audiences were treated to a selection of seasonal favourites, an opportunity to sing along to Christmas carols and a surprise visit from the King of rock ‘n’ roll. (Clancy Whiteside/Salmon Arm Observer)The Salmon Arm Community Band performed its annual Christmas concert at the Nexus on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Audiences were treated to a selection of seasonal favourites, an opportunity to sing along to Christmas carols and a surprise visit from the King of rock ‘n’ roll. (Clancy Whiteside/Salmon Arm Observer)