In photos: Five stages of laughter at Shuswap Theatre

Pirates Scurvy (Alex Delaney) and Citrus (Ali Balloun) battle it out on the high seas as narrator Brook Derksen (not pictured) reads Vengeance, Sea Salt, and other Things, also the name of their play during one of their Walk-About Theatre performances outside Shuswap Theatre on Friday night, Aug. 28, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Physically distanced audience members were pleased to once again connect with live performances at Shuswap Theatre.

The first sold-out evening of Walk-About Theatre was held Friday evening, Aug. 28, with five separate and distanced outdoor “stages” set up around Shuswap Theatre. Performances were 10 minutes, with audience rotating between stages to take in each comedic offering.

Walk-About Theatre runs again Saturday, Aug. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets and more information are can be found at shuswaptheatre.com.

