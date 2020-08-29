In photos: Five stages of laughter at Shuswap Theatre

Physically distanced audience members were pleased to once again connect with live performances at Shuswap Theatre.
The first sold-out evening of Walk-About Theatre was held Friday evening, Aug. 28, with five separate and distanced outdoor “stages” set up around Shuswap Theatre. Performances were 10 minutes, with audience rotating between stages to take in each comedic offering.
Walk-About Theatre runs again Saturday, Aug. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets and more information are can be found at shuswaptheatre.com.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter