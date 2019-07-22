In Photos: Crowd thrilled at S-Games in Sicamous

Sicamous’ annual S-Games event closed down the district’s main street for high-octane thrills courtesy of professional street bike stunt men, nitro-bike drag racers and freestyle motocross legends. Making due without a motor were the trial stars mountain bike team who showed the crowd some serious precision on the pedals.
The day kicked off with a series of fun races for kids on their bicycles and seniors with their mobility scooters.
The festivities downtown coincided with the Summer Stomp, held at the dog park so there was no shortage of motorcycle lovers filling the streets.
Musical accompaniment for the roaring engines was provided by bands including Five Alarm Funk and The Wild.
