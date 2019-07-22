In Photos: Crowd thrilled at S-Games in Sicamous

The celebration of two-wheeled transportation showed off daring athletes on all kinds of bikes.

Reagan Sieg and Jeff Banks pull off thrilling tricks in tandem during the freestyle motocross show in downtown Sicamous on Saturday, July 20. (Jim Elliot/ Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous’ annual S-Games event closed down the district’s main street for high-octane thrills courtesy of professional street bike stunt men, nitro-bike drag racers and freestyle motocross legends. Making due without a motor were the trial stars mountain bike team who showed the crowd some serious precision on the pedals.

Read More: Water quality makes swimming unsafe at three beaches near Salmon Arm

Read More: CSRD to support cannabis growth in agricultural zones

The day kicked off with a series of fun races for kids on their bicycles and seniors with their mobility scooters.

The festivities downtown coincided with the Summer Stomp, held at the dog park so there was no shortage of motorcycle lovers filling the streets.

Musical accompaniment for the roaring engines was provided by bands including Five Alarm Funk and The Wild.

Read More: Second osprey chick dies, Okanagan web cam off

Read More: Fire department helps with body recovery in Okanagan Lake

@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter