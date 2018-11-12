In One Night promises to delve into broken relationships

New Vintage Theatre is back with another new show.

In One Night is a romantic one act play that explores what happens when two ex-lovers are reunited by chance for one night together. In the time that they are together they talk about what went wrong and what life would have been like if they stayed together. Featuring young, mature and senior couples, this captivating world premiere by artistic director, Bonnie Gratz is not to be missed. Fans of Once or Before Sunrise series with Ethan Hawke and Julie Deply will love this new work about “simplicity amongst the complications of love.”

Starring Elana Bizovie, Graham Daley, Melanie Eccles, Scott Hilder, Kevin Morrison, Chuck Pereen, Tamie Williams and Blake Wilkins.

In One Night is the perfect warm romance for a cool winter night; a lovely evening out with friends, family and someone you love. Wine and dessert served as part of this event ticket.

“Come out and kick off the holiday season with this beautiful little play that says so much,” said Gratz.

In One Night runs nightly, Nov. 22 to 24 and 28 to 30 at 7:30p.m. at Studio 100, Rotary Centre For The Arts.

Tickets are $20 and ordered by email at info@newvintage.ca or at the door (cash only).

New Vintage Theatre is a proud member of The Professional Association of Canadian Theatres and won The Arts and Entertainment Excellence Award from The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce for 2018. For more about programs, classes for all ages or upcoming shows check out website www.newvintage.ca

