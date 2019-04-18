Improv actors offer lots of laughs every month in Langley

Fort Night Improv comes to Bez Arts Hub once a month; next show is Saturday, April 20.

Julia Church started the Fort Night Improv group, and also performs as an improviser. Courtesy Charlotte Browning

Vancouver performers are bringing laughs to Langley with an upcoming improv show on Saturday, April 20.

Fort Night Improv is a group of actors who perform live comedy, with stories made up on-the-spot, and based entirely off of audience suggestions.

The group was created by Julia Church, who graduated from Trinity Western University’s theatre and business program, and Kaycee Vandenberg, who grew up in Langley.

For the past five years, the two women have run a swimwear company in Vancouver called Nettle’s Tale, and last September, the duo decided to launch Fort Night Improv at the Bez Arts Hub in Langley.

“She’s [Church] the creative-idea genius, and I’m good at executing, and doing the marketing and admin,” explained Vandenberg, who manages the improv group’s front-of-house duties.

Growing up in Langley, Vandenberg said there wasn’t a lot to do on the weekends.

“There’s a bit of live theatre, but nothing you knew you could go to routinely. There’s no comedy at all.”

Church added that “Langley was thirsty,” for something on the weekends.

“I think rural areas get forgotten about,” she said.

So far, the improv nights have gone well, with many selling out in advance.

There’s even been requests for improv classes, which Church said they may offer in the near future.

During the show, audiences can expect to give suggestions, and watch a unique and hilarious story unfold through various improv games.

“Improv is these amazing moments that can never be recreated. My favourite thing about improv is the magic – when something happens unexpectedly and everyone is laughing, and then that moment passes, and it can’t be relived,” explained Church.

As a viewer, Vandenberg agreed the special aspect of improv is that it’s “different every time.”

“The nice thing about Fort Night is it’s the same core cast, so you can have a favourite improviser, and you get a familiarity with their character and humour, but it’s also a new theme and joke every time.”

Church said most viewers want to “see the truth about their lives,” so audience suggestions vary throughout cities she performs in, and there’s plenty of local “inside-jokes.”

Fort Night Improv offers a monthly improv show on select Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. During the evenings, local Trading Post Brewing craft beer is available to purchase.

The upcoming show is on Saturday, April 20 at the Bez Arts Hub. The early show is family-friendly, and the late show is a bit “saucier,” explained Church. Future shows are on May 25, and June 29. For tickets and more information, visit www.fortnightimprov.com.