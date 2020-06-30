Imax Victoria back in action

Coastal wolves are among the unique species featured in the IMAX documentary Great Bear Rainforest. (Ian McAllister/Pacific Wild)

Prepare to be amazed by the big screen once again.

Imax Victoria, located in the Royal BC Museum, will be reopening its doors to the public, resuming operations starting this Friday, July 3, after a three-and-a-half-month closure.

“We are so grateful for the local community support during our shutdown. We can’t wait to reopen the theatre again so that people can come and enjoy our films in a safe and comfortable environment,” said Paul Wild, theatre director.

Capacity has been reduced to 50 people, which will leave ample room for physical distancing within the theatre and the lobby. The concession and gift shop will be open during operating hours.

To allow for rigorous cleaning, showtimes have also been adapted and will no longer be playing hourly. Imax Victoria advises theatre patrons to check the schedule in advance of their planned visit.

Flims that were playing before the closure will return to the screen to give fans an opportunity to catch any titles they may have missed.

Raiders of the Lost Ark, the 1980 classic, will also be playing from July 3 to 16.

Imax Victoria will operate six days a week, closing on Wednesdays. For showtimes, go to imaxvictoria.com.

