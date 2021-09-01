‘Imaginative’ artwork wanted for community art show at Chilliwack Museum

All ages can join, all types of art welcome for Re:Imagine, a community-collaboration exhibition

Last year’s community art show put on by the Chilliwack Museum was called Creative in Quarantine. Entries for this year’s show, Re:Imagine are being accepted Sept. 7 to 18. (Chilliwack Museum and Archives/ Facebook)

Artwork of all types, created by people of all ages, is wanted for an upcoming community-collaboration exhibition in Chilliwack.

The Chilliwack Museum and Archives wants people in the community to submit their art for Re:Imagine, this year’s Community Art Show which opens later this month.

“During the pandemic, creativity has been flourishing at home; often as a method of expressing how we feel in these unprecedented times,” said Sarah Belley, education and engagement coordinator. “Our goal is to bring multiple demographics of our community together to highlight the talent and experiences of Chilliwack.”

The show will feature imaginative works and will open on Sept. 24 to coincide with Culture Days, a national celebration of arts, culture, and heritage, the museum said in an announcement.

“This year’s theme, Re:Imagine, is based on the idea that throughout the challenges of the past year, arts and culture has emerged as a means of hope and reprieve from the difficulties of COVID life. What will the post-pandemic world look like and how can communities contribute to a brighter future?”

There are minimal specifications on what can be submitted and there is no age requirement. There is no limit to how many pieces can be submitted, however, the number of pieces displayed will be dependent on total submission and display space. Submissions may be of any medium including, but not limited to: crochet, textiles, polymer clay, ceramics, felting, paint, drawing etc. Wall-mounted submissions must be submitted in a frame with a hanging mechanism.

Submissions are being accepted at the Chilliwack Museum from Sept. 7 to Sept. 18. All pieces must be accompanied by a submission form, which can be picked up at the museum or printed from chilliwackmuseum.ca/community-art-show.

