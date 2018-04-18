ImageFest coming to Sid Williams Theatre

On Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., the Comox Valley Photographic Society (CVPS) will present ImageFest 2018, their eighth annual multi-media presentation, at the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay.

On Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., the Comox Valley Photographic Society (CVPS) will present ImageFest 2018, their eighth annual multi-media presentation, at the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay.

Twenty-six local photographers have spent part of their winter assembling slideshows using the best images from their work over the past year. The themes are set to music and include portraiture, time-lapse photography, nature and wildlife, still-life photography, and travels both local and exotic.

In addition, a print exhibit will be on display in the lower foyer of the theatre prior to the show and during the intermission. Club members work hard to prepare their images for this exciting event and will be on hand to talk about their work.

There will also be some amazing door prizes to be won.

The Comox Valley Photographic Society is an active photo club consisting of more than 100 members of all abilities who share a passion for the art and technology of digital photography, photo editing and education.

The CVPS meets twice monthly at the Little Red Church in Comox, and heads out regularly on a variety of field trips and outings.

For more information on the CVPS, visit cvps.ca.

Tickets to ImageFest 2018 are $20.

FMI: Visit the Sid Williams Theatre website at sidwilliamstheatre.com.