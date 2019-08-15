Illuminated-puppet show based on draining of Sumas Lake

The Reach in Abbotsford holds event on Friday, Aug. 16 following symphony concert

The illuminated-puppet show held last year by The Reach Gallery Museum featured a 17-foot creation of a sturgeon. Submitted photo

Last summer, audiences were captivated by the sight of a 17-foot illuminated sturgeon puppet as it wove its way through the crowd at Calvin Dyck’s annual Symphony in the Park.

This year’s event takes place Friday, Aug. 16 at Mill Lake Park immediately following the symphony concert, which starts at 7 p.m.

It features an expanded version of the performance, called Luminous Waters, based on the story of the draining of Sumas Lake.

“We are building on the magic of last year’s illuminated puppet performance, and adding to both the cast and the storyline as we continue to find innovative ways to share the history of Sumas Lake with our community,” said Laura Schneider, executive director of The Reach Gallery Museum.

Sumas Lake, which spanned the Fraser Valley from Abbotsford to Chilliwack, was drained between 1919 and 1924 in a massive feat of engineering that forever changed the lives of the Sumas people and shaped the valley as we know it today.

The public is welcome to drop by The Reach (32388 Veterans Way) during regular hours this week to see Ralston and Unroe construct a new puppet for the performance.

Visit thereach.ca or email info@thereach.ca for more information.