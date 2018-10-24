Iconic children’s performer, Fred Penner, takes the stage in Oliver

Children’s entertainer Fred Penner will perform at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver on Oct. 26Submitted photo

Iconic children’s entertainer known for classic hits such as The Cat Came Back and Sandwiches — Fred Penner is out to have the whole family singing along.

The four-time Juno award winner is performing at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver on Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Family ShowTime Series. Penner performed in Vernon earlier this week.

“Dubbed ‘Mr. Multi-Media’ by Billboard Magazine, his diverse repertoire includes a prolific 12 children’s albums and countless energetically packed live shows for eager audiences across North America. He has established himself as a fundamental part of the North American family entertainment scene,” a Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society spokesperson said in a release.

“With countless awards and years of experience, Fred Penner is a household Canadian name.”

The performance falls on the heels of Penner’s star-studded release Hear The Music.

“This album is dedicated to all you ‘Fred Heads,’ young and old who have travelled with me on this musical journey. Considering I’ve been on the road for 45 years, there are now three generations of families who continue to inspire me to make music,” Penner said. “Hear The Music brings me together again with my dear friend, producer Ken Whiteley, who so lovingly guided me through the process of making this album. I am honoured to have worked with him and the wealth of passionate, talented musicians who provided their creativity and support on this exciting project.”

In 2000, the Canadian Institute of Child Health honoured Penner for his contribution to the well-being and safety of children. He is also a humble recipient of the Order of Canada, the highest recognition given to a Canadian citizen.

His work is infused with a steadfast commitment to communicating with children and families in a clear, non-condescending way.

Tickets for Fred Penner are $12.50 each and are available now by visiting www.venablestheatre.ca. Tickets to all four of the Family ShowTime Series (Penner, Alex Zerbe, Sleeping Beauty: Dufflebag Theatre and Axé Capoeira) are $40 for the whole series.

