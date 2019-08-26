Human Condition comedy tour benefits Okanagan charities

Three comedians currently cracking up Western Canada are en route to the Okanagan to share some laughs, and support.

The Human Condition Comedy Tour runs throughout September by lifting spirits and raising money for 20 different charities.

Frank Russo, Shawn Gramiak and Scott Porteous are set to perform in Vernon Sept. 11 at The Green Pub at 6:30 p.m. in support of the Food Action Society of the North Okanagan. Tickets

are $20 and includes a burger and beer.

The trio also play Penticton Sept. 10 in support of the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society and Kelowna Sept. 13 (this show will help cover gas and travel costs for the tour).

“We wanted to put on a tour that represents human connection among others. Regardless of our differences it’s always beautiful to find a common cause that brings everyone together,”

said Porteous, comedian and lead organizer.

Starting Sept. 2 they will be traveling across Western Canada to help raise money for numerous different charities.

“We love doing comedy and we love to travel. We are honestly just being selfish in the most selfless way possible,” said Porteous.

Each comic has a different contrast of style and delivery to offer to the tour which provides something for everyone. Between Gramiak, an older veteran of the game with his ability to draw

you in with storytelling and to dissect jokes with the precision of a surgeon, to Russo’s ability to take the mundane and drag it into the absurd. Tying it all together is Porteous’ incredibly

awkward and hilarious self-deprecating demeanor; sprinkling his surreal stories with one-liners, mixing them all in like a slightly thinner comedic whisk.

