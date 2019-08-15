Hub City Cinema Society’s One-Minute Mobile Movie Challenge returns

Filmmakers have until Aug. 31 to submit 60-second cell phone movies

Maxwell Dowie won last year's Hub City Cinema Society One-Minute Mobile Movie Challenge for his film, Snail.

Hub City Cinema Society’s One-Minute Mobile Movie Challenge is apologetically returning for its fourth year.

Island filmmakers have until Aug. 31 at midnight to submit their 60-second phone- or tablet-made film. This time around the key phrase that must be included is “I’m sorry.”

Competition organizer Maxwell Dowie said the phrase is a reference to the HAL 9000 computer from 2001: A Space Odyssey, who famously says “I’m sorry” when disobeying orders.

This year’s guest judge is Vancouver-based film, television, theatre and voice actor Michael Antonakos. The Top 10 entries will be screened at HCCS’s Cinefest Festival in the fall and the winner takes home the coveted Selfie Award.

Dowie won last year’s competition with his claymation film, Snail.

“It’s a challenge to come up with a story you can tell in one minute, for sure,” Dowie said. “It’s a fun challenge as well because we’ve seen everything from people speeding up their footage to people just keeping the jokes so simple that they do it nine times in two seconds.”

He said his advice to filmmakers is “just have fun with it.”

“When you’re having fun, the audience is having fun, everybody is having a good time,” he said.

Click here for full contest details and how to submit a film.

