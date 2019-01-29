Hotel Zed offers a nooner package for couples this Valentine’s Day

Couples can book in for an extended lunch break during the week of Valentine's Day

Couples who play their cards right will be savouring the wins when they book an extended lunch break on Valentine’s Week at a Hotel Zed property.

Back for a return encounter, the aptly named ‘Nooner Package’ at the funky and hip Hotel Zed (in Victoria and Kelowna, and soon-to-be Tofino locale) gives hungry couples, three hours of bliss over lunch hour including:

An eclectic room to set the mood from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. hours for $69

Four Hotel Zed sexy card games (e.g. Flip ‘n Strip, Spankin’ Royals etc.)

Heart-pounding, blood-pumping fun

“We thrive on ensuring every guest experience at a Hotel Zed fulfils an inner desire to be free-spirited and fun-loving. Our ‘Nooner Package’ is one way to satisfy those cravings and give guests an inside track to the playful individual they long to be,” said CEO of Hotel Zed, Mandy Farmer.

Always rebelling against the ordinary, Hotel Zed has created four sexy card games for you and your special someone to keep. Besides being fun, these cards will get you in the mood, proving that the Hotel Zed Nooner Package is all you need for a steamy Valentine’s getaway.

In addition to these essentials, every room and every part of the hotel offers a super cool retro feel. The lobby is a place for chilling with vinyl records to set the mood, typewriters to write enticing notes and board games to draw out the anticipation. Both locations also offer ping pong lounges for couples who like to get competitive.

Victoria’s Hotel Zed offers access to an indoor pool, Zedinator waterslide and hot tub, free bike rentals to access the nearby Galloping Goose Regional Trail, and access to pick up and drop off service in the ’67 VW shuttle bus. And if sustenance is required to fuel the fire, guests can grab a bite at the on-site restaurant, the Ruby, specializing in rotisserie chicken and brunch.

For those who need time to ease into things, at the Kelowna location one can slow dance at the mini disco, or take a romantic stroll lakeside, with all the restaurants and nightlife of Kelowna just a block away.

But eventually all roads lead to Hotel Zed, the ideal place to unleash the adventurous soul and yes, bring the meaning of ‘lunch hour’ to a whole new level.

