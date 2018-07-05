Horizon, Kat and Tony next up for Twilight stage

Envision concert series continues on Friday and Wednesday nights in Mission's Heritage Park

As July gets underway, the Envision Financial Twilight Concert Series presents a favourite at Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission.

Horizon will perform on Friday (July 6) at 7 p.m. Horizon is an Abbotsford legend, and has entertained audiences in the Fraser Valley for years.

The R&B band consists of five versatile and entertaining musicians featuring lead guitar master Warren Grosland, Bill Fulton on electric bass, Freddie Schmidt on tenor sax, Rick Noel on drums and Crystal Hicks, the powerhouse vocal front singer.

Hicks has been compared to the likes of Ella Fitzgerald and Etta James.

This popular band has a plethora of musical styles, including swing, blues, rocking soul, R&B, with Latin, country and feel-good rock ‘n’roll.

It is almost impossible to stay seated when this band gets going and one cannot help singing along to all their favourite tunes.

The park provides a perfect setting for this band and it has been a few years since they were last featured.

On Wednesday, July 11, Kat and Tony take to the stage.

Kat Wahamaa and Tony Rees, with their eclectic tastes in music, harmonic sensibilities and ability to fashion timeless tunes, bring to mind everything from Emmylou & Gram to Gilberto & Jobim to k.d lang to Dave Alvin to Peggy Lee.

They have delighted audiences from Ashcroft to Azilda, Kagoshima to Crete and more.

Kat and Tony, as they are billed, write and play beautiful music together and are real life partners and that gives them a relaxed, engaging presence onstage.

Both incredibly talented, they use a variety of instruments, including mandolin, guitar, harmonica and have even been known to pull out a washboard.

One of the strongest instruments of all is Wahamaa’s sweet voice.

Their music covers the roots, jazz and blues that were all featured in their most recent release, Everything Blue.

The Envision Financial Twilight Concerts run every Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. rain or shine.

Bring a blanket, bring a chair, and enjoy a perfect evening in Mission. All the concerts are free of charge.