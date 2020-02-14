Hope Film Club to screen Scorcese classic Goodfellas

Film is 'breathless and brilliant' and celebrating its 30th anniversary

GoodFellas, which debuted in 1990, stars Ray Liotta, Robert DeNiro, Paul Sorvino, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Bracco (not shown). The Hope Film Club presents a screening of the film on Feb. 20. (Warner Bros.)

The monthly screening for the Hope Film Club will have a gangster edge.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, they’ll gather for a showing of director Martin Scorsese’s mob-life masterpiece GoodFellas, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

John Polishak, a film club member describes the allure of the film.

“Some guys grow up wanting to design computer games, fly space missions, or play for the New York Knicks. Henry Hill always wanted to be a gangster. Like director Martin Scorsese, who from an early age wanted to make movies, Henry Hill realized his grand ambition,” he says of the main character.

“These two dreams come together with exuberant results in GoodFellas, Scorsese’s breathless and brilliant film, already a modern classic from 1990.”

The film is based on Nicholas Pileggi’s novel Wiseguy, “possibly the very best, least romanticized, and chilliest book in any library devoted to real-life Mafia manners.”

“GoodFellas is both the most politically serious and most evilly entertaining movie ever made about organized crime,” Polishak says. “As cinema, it ranks alongside Scorsese’s classics Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, and provides the template and standard by which Scorsese’s following forays into this subject matter, Casino, The Departed, and this past year’s Oscar-nominated The Irishman, would be held against.”

To become a Hope Film Club member, simply show up for curtain call at the historic Hope Cinema.

Tickets are $8 for members, and $10 for non-members (buying a ticket at full price also buys a membership.)

Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

