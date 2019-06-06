Hope doing well in nation-wide Community Better Challenge

Hope is in the Top 10 for Canada’s ParticipACTION’s Community Better Challenge, so get out there, get active, and don’t forget to track any activity that gets your heartbeat up for 10 minutes or more, like jogging along our local trails like Miles Bissky, from the Hope Running Club (HRC). “My family and I adore running on both the trails and roads around Hope - we are so fortunate to live in an area with world class trail running! I am excited to be a part of the community ParticipACTION program and it will be neat to see how many minutes the town accumulates,” said Miles Bissky, HRC president.

Hope is in the Top 10 for Canada’s ParticipACTION’s Community Better Challenge, so get out there, get active, and don’t forget to track any activity that gets your heartbeat up for 10 minutes or more, like jogging along our local trails like Miles Bissky, from the Hope Running Club (HRC).

“My family and I adore running on both the trails and roads around Hope – we are so fortunate to live in an area with world class trail running! I am excited to be a part of the community ParticipACTION program and it will be neat to see how many minutes the town accumulates,” said Miles Bissky, HRC president.

@SarahGawdin on TwitterSarahGawdin on InstagramSarah.Gawdin@HopeStandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.