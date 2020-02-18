Hope Cinema to show international mountain films

Whytecliff Park near Vancouver has been one of the featured locations in The Best of the Fest Tour – Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival in the past. Hope Mountain Centre is bringing the tour to Hope March 5. (Rich Wheater)

If you can’t make it to the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, don’t worry.

The mountains are coming to you.

Hope Mountain Centre is hosting a selection of some of the festival’s best films, in a “Best of the Fest” event, their annual fundraiser. The VIMFF is a days-long festival that features outdoor adventure films from around the world. It includes award-winning films on mountain biking, white water adventures, climbing, skiing and mountain culture.

The Best of the Fest is being held on Thursday, March 5 at the Hope Cinema. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

There will be door prizes donated from local partners that will be drawn during intermission.

Tickets are general admission and $18. They are available online (hopemountaincentreforoutdoorlearning.camp9.org/) or in person at the Blue Moose Coffee House.

For more information, phone 604-869-1274.

