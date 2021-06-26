Hop from one Chilliwack brewery to the next in beer-themed museum event this summer

Hops and Heritage runs June 24 to Sept. 11 at four local breweries and with an exhibition at the Chilliwack Museum. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Community engagement is the primary focus of a brewery-themed event this summer put on by the Chilliwack Museum & Archives.

Hops & Heritage is an awareness and engagement campaign that aims to connect the museum with the community, and support local businesses at the same time.

Folks hop from one Chilliwack brewery to the next trying various beers all while collecting stamps in order to win prizes. It runs alongside the museum’s newest exhibition The Hops Connection. Both events run June 24 until Sept. 11.

“Our goal is not only to raise awareness about the museum, but to encourage the community to visit all the amazing local shops and organizations in Chilliwack,” said Shawna Maurice, executive director.

The Chilliwack Museum & Archives hosted its inaugural Hops & Heritage fundraiser in 2019 where it was an in-person tasting event. It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but now it’s back again.

Hops & Heritage focuses on the local craft brewing and hops industry in Chilliwack, and how this industry has played an important role in the development of our economy, identity, and heritage.

It is also a museum fundraiser.

Participants can purchase a Hops & Heritage passbook from the Chilliwack Museum for $25; each page of the passbook will feature a different local brewery.

“We are so grateful to have four local breweries willing to participate,” said Cari Moore, coordinator of volunteers and administration at the museum. “Bricklayer, Farmhouse, Fieldhouse, and Old Yale have all been great to work with and they have great beer too.”

Present the passbook at the participating breweries and folks will be given a stamp indicating they have visited the brewery. The more stamps a passport has, the better chance participants will have in winning a prize. People can also receive stamps by visiting The Hops Connection exhibition at the Chilliwack Museum.

Everyone is automatically entered into the weekly draws and the grand prize draw with purchase of the passbook. This gives folks one entry into each weekly draw as well as the grand prize draw. Participants can receive additional entries by going to the breweries and gaining additional stamps in their passbook. When people complete the passbook, they bring them in to the museum and receive additional entries. If people would like to have their stamps counted throughout the summer to have additional entries in the weekly prizes sooner they can bring the passbook in and those stamps will be marked and people can take their passbook back to get more stamps.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the accessibility upgrades planned for the Chilliwack Museum. The goal is to update the front entrance and washroom to meet modern accessibility standards.

Weekly draws will commence the week of July 6 with the grand prize draws being held on Sept. 13.

See a complete list of prizes and sponsors by visiting www.chilliwackmuseum.ca/hops-heritage.

Hops and Heritage runs June 24 to Sept. 11 at four local breweries and with an exhibition at the Chilliwack Museum. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

