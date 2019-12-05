Homegrown Music Evening November 30, 2019.

By John Allen

Another delightful Homegrown music performance was enjoyed by a full (as always) audience at Centre 64 last Saturday evening.

First up were some of the North Star Singers, nine young and strong young voices coached by Marta Zeegers. They began with a Christmas version of Over The River And Through The Woods (poem written in 1844, later set to music, composer unknown). Next was a humorous It’s Raining Cats and Dogs by Donna Rhodenizer, complete with “meow meow meow” and “ruff ruff ruff” and a chorus of “I hope that I can keep them all”. Their last number was It’s The Hard Knock Life by Charnin and Strouse, from the musical Annie complete with body motions and big smiles.

Fras and Curt were next up with songs chosen by Curt. They started with Say Something (I’m giving up on you), by A Great Big World; Fras sang and Curt played excellent guitar. Then came Day Tripper by, you know this, those British guys. Both played guitar while Fras sang; Curt concentrated and never missed a beat. They finished with House Of The Rising Sun. The classic recording was by Eric Burdon and The Animals in 1964; Doc Watson’s version is also worth finding on the web. Curt and Fras’ gift to the audience was very enjoyable.

Tanya DuBois and Arne Sahlen, both piano teachers and performers, together played very nicely one of Muzio Clementi’s lengthy and beautiful Sonatinas. Then Tanya played South Korean-British pianist Yiruma’s A River Flows In You. Rondo-Toccata by Dmitri Kabalevsky, complete with complex fingering, followed, again played by Tanya; believe it or not, parts of that were familiar. I hope Tanya will make the trip from Invermere again to entertain us!

Two local musicians, Randy Marchi and Tim Plait, who both decided recently that Kimberley was the place to be after all, played flugelhorn and piano. Randy also played guitar and sang; he was a busy boy! They gave the audience three classics: All Of Me (Why not take all of me?), a popular song and a jazz standard, Wild World by Cat Stevens (1970) and the romantic The Way You Look Tonight, written by Dorothy Fields and Jerome Kern in 1936 and notably recorded by Frank Sinatra. Randy’s flugelhorn is like a trumpet, but the brass tubes vary in diameter; a great sound.

Next up was intermission in the Gallery for goodies and conversation and a look at the Christmas show. Drop by Centre 64 and take it in; maybe you’ll find that perfect present.

Rod Wilson led off the second half with a couple of traditional waltzes, played on his gorgeous large Cittern (developed in the 16th century), which resembles a guitar but has five strings tuned quite differently and produces a very full sound. He also gave us his self composed The Train Set for cittern and voice. It was something out of the ordinary and very enjoyable.

Maddisun sang and accompanied herself on keyboard and her intriguing keyed electronic drum pad which allows her to add variety to the drum part. The photo shows her playing drums with her right hand and keyboard with her left. That complication didn’t seem to bother her a bit. She played and sang three enjoyable self composed songs, Wild Roses, In The End and Differences.

Bill St Amand, with his lovely green guitar, presented an impressive set. He began with John Prine’s My Darlin’ Home Town, then did jazz musician Steve Forberg’s Grand Central Station. Bill put his very own rhythm to the 1927 tune Blue Skies (Smilin’ at me), composed by Irving Berlin; it’s not often one hears Blue Skies picked out on a guitar. He ended with a comical number, Canadian David Wilcox’s Old Cats, with cats in an alley conversing and comparing garbage can contents; wierd and wacky.

The final act of the evening was Sheva – Shelagh and Van Redecopp; they are always an enjoyable couple, mixing their voices with the guitar and the violin. First up was Ray Stevens’ Everything Is Beautiful, in its own way (Jesus loves the little children, all the little children of the world.). It was very expressively presented, with Shelagh’s violin supporting Van’s voice. Then came Laundry Room by the Avett Brothers (Close the laundry door Tiptoe across the floor….). Van: “It’s about a guy who had a female friend. He thinks he loves her, but she scares him.” Shelagh and Van played and sang this one together. The 1969 Hollies hit He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother followed. Shelagh led in with the melody on violin, Van sang, then Shelagh joined in, alternating with the violin. Van began singing a quiet Silent Night, then had the audience join in for two verses. We actually sounded pretty good!

Van ended with a special thanks to the Homegrown producer, Carol Fergus, and thanks to all the volunteers who help with the evening’s production. As with many events in Kimberley, it takes a good many people to make these evenings happen.

The next Homegrown will be January 25th. Merry Christmas to all!